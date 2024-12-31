India News Today Live Updates: ISRO launches historic PSLV-C60 mission for space docking experiment SpaDeX. All you need to know

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 07:35 AM IST
India News Today Live: ISRO launches historic PSLV-C60 mission for space docking experiment SpaDeX. All you need to know
Read the full story here
- ISRO launched PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX payloads, marking its 99th launch. The SpaDeX mission aims to demonstrate in-space docking of two small spacecraft, crucial for future missions like Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan. Docking operations are set to begin, targeting completion by January 7, 2025.
31 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Warm start at 24.6 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.59 °C on December 31, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.6 °C and a maximum of 27.7 °C.
31 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Warm start at 17.1 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 23.52 °C on December 31, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.1 °C and a maximum of 26.17 °C.
31 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Warm start at 19.06 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 25.63 °C on December 31, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.06 °C and a maximum of 30.0 °C.
31 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.19 °C on December 31, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.05 °C and a maximum of 20.84 °C.
31 Dec 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Warm start at 24.93 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.63 °C on December 31, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.93 °C and a maximum of 27.2 °C.