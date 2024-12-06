India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Delhi on alert, braces for another traffic chaos, schools shut in Ambala as farmers plan ‘Dilli Chalo’ march | 10 points
- As farmers prepare for a march to Delhi, security is intensified at Singhu border. Farmers seek MSP guarantees and other demands, leading to prohibitory orders in Haryana and school closures to manage potential unrest during the protest.