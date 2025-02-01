India News Today Live Updates: From yoga to Indian food flavours: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom Mission 4 to bring a taste of India to the ISS

LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025 : From yoga to Indian food flavours: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom Mission 4 to bring a taste of India to the ISS

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2025, 01:20 AM IST

India News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.