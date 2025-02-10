Explore
India News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025 : Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 10, 2025: Today's temperature is -26.35 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
LIVE UPDATES

8 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 07:00:20 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 10, 2025: Today's temperature is -26.35 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

  • Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -14.83 °C on February 10, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -26.35 °C and a maximum of -12.94 °C.
10 Feb 2025, 07:00:18 AM IST

India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 10, 2025: Warm start at 24.27 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.8 °C on February 10, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.27 °C and a maximum of 27.8 °C.
10 Feb 2025, 07:00:16 AM IST

India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 10, 2025: Warm start at 16.23 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 26.53 °C on February 10, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.23 °C and a maximum of 29.23 °C.
10 Feb 2025, 07:00:14 AM IST

India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 10, 2025: Warm start at 22.54 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 30.38 °C on February 10, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.54 °C and a maximum of 33.65 °C.
10 Feb 2025, 07:00:11 AM IST

India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 10, 2025: Warm start at 25.47 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 27.5 °C on February 10, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 25.47 °C and a maximum of 27.58 °C.
10 Feb 2025, 07:00:09 AM IST

India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 10, 2025: Warm start at 15.62 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 24.46 °C on February 10, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.62 °C and a maximum of 27.66 °C.
10 Feb 2025, 06:41:55 AM IST

India News Today Live: Tirupati Laddu case: CBI-led special investigation team arrests 4 people; here's what SIT probe reveals

  • The CBI's special investigation team has arrested four individuals linked to the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The arrests stem from serious violations in the ghee supply process, including fake records and misuse of tenders.
