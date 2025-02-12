India News Today Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Today's temperature is -28.62 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Today's temperature is -28.62 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -19.75 °C on February 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -28.62 °C and a maximum of -16.55 °C.
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Warm start at 23.25 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.25 °C on February 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.25 °C and a maximum of 27.95 °C.
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Warm start at 14.87 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 25.99 °C on February 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.87 °C and a maximum of 31.56 °C.
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Warm start at 20.37 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 29.04 °C on February 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.37 °C and a maximum of 33.36 °C.
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.01 °C on February 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 27.32 °C.
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 12, 2025: Warm start at 14.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 22.17 °C on February 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.05 °C and a maximum of 27.37 °C.