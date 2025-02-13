India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 13, 2025: Warm start at 22.35 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.48 °C on February 13, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.35 °C and a maximum of 27.88 °C.
13 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 13, 2025: Warm start at 15.46 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 26.95 °C on February 13, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.46 °C and a maximum of 31.85 °C.
13 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 13, 2025: Warm start at 19.17 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 28.55 °C on February 13, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.17 °C and a maximum of 33.17 °C.
13 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 13, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 28.11 °C on February 13, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 28.74 °C.
13 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 13, 2025: Warm start at 11.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 22.25 °C on February 13, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 11.05 °C and a maximum of 26.51 °C.
13 Feb 2025, 06:30 AM IST
India News Today Live: Inside RSS’ ₹150-crore ‘Keshav Kunj’ Office: 3 towers, 300 rooms, and state-of-the-art auditoriums
- The RSS has relocated its office to Keshav Kunj, featuring three 12-storey buildings named Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana
13 Feb 2025, 06:15 AM IST
India News Today Live: PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Washington DC: Watch video
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States on Wednesday. Soon after landing in America, he met Indian diaspora where he received a warm welcome