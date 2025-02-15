India News Today Live Updates: Ranveer Allahbadia case: Do you know ex-CJI Chandrachud's son is representing YouTuber? Who is Abhinav Chandrachud?

Explore
India News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025 : Ranveer Allahbadia case: Do you know ex-CJI Chandrachud's son is representing YouTuber? Who is Abhinav Chandrachud?
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025 : Ranveer Allahbadia case: Do you know ex-CJI Chandrachud's son is representing YouTuber? Who is Abhinav Chandrachud?

7 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2025, 07:16:38 AM IST

India News Today Live: Ranveer Allahbadia case: Do you know ex-CJI Chandrachud's son is representing YouTuber? Who is Abhinav Chandrachud?

  • YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia has approached the Supreme Court to consolidate multiple FIRs against him for inappropriate comments made on 'India's Got Latent'.
Read the full story here

15 Feb 2025, 07:00:21 AM IST

India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 15, 2025: Today's temperature is -25.47 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

  • Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -14.45 °C on February 15, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -25.47 °C and a maximum of -12.4 °C.
Read the full story here

15 Feb 2025, 07:00:18 AM IST

India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 15, 2025: Warm start at 22.76 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.2 °C on February 15, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.76 °C and a maximum of 28.62 °C.
Read the full story here

15 Feb 2025, 07:00:16 AM IST

India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 15, 2025: Warm start at 16.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 28.32 °C on February 15, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.73 °C and a maximum of 31.4 °C.
Read the full story here

15 Feb 2025, 07:00:13 AM IST

India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 15, 2025: Warm start at 20.61 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 30.0 °C on February 15, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.61 °C and a maximum of 33.47 °C.
Read the full story here

15 Feb 2025, 07:00:11 AM IST

India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 15, 2025: Warm start at 24.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 28.52 °C on February 15, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.99 °C and a maximum of 28.68 °C.
Read the full story here

15 Feb 2025, 07:00:09 AM IST

India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 15, 2025: Warm start at 12.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 25.5 °C on February 15, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.05 °C and a maximum of 28.62 °C.
Read the full story here

