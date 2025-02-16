Explore
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on February 16, 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2025, 12:25 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates: Bengaluru to get direct train connecting Kempegowda International Airport? Here's what Ashwini Vaishnaw says
India News Today Live Updates: Bengaluru to get direct train connecting Kempegowda International Airport? Here's what Ashwini Vaishnaw says

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2025, 12:25:33 AM IST

India News Today Live: Bengaluru to get direct train connecting Kempegowda International Airport? Here's what Ashwini Vaishnaw says

  • Bengaluru is set to witness a direct train service connection between the city and the Kempegowda International Airport, says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
16 Feb 2025, 12:04:30 AM IST

India News Today Live: Plane carrying second batch of deportees from US lands in Amritsar

  • A plane carrying the second batch of deported Indian nationals from the United States landed in Amritsar on Saturday, according to official sources.
