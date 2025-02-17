India News Today Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 17, 2025: Today's temperature is -26.15 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

India News Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025 : Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 17, 2025: Today's temperature is -26.15 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 07:00 AM IST

India News Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.