India News Today Live Updates: Supreme Court holds husband liable for wife's stock market debts based on oral contract — what does this mean?

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Feb 2025, 07:30 AM IST
India News Today Live: Supreme Court holds husband liable for wife's stock market debts based on oral contract — what does this mean?
- The SC held that a husband is legally liable to repay his wife's stock market debt based on a verbal contract. We explain.
18 Feb 2025, 07:24 AM IST
India News Today Live: India's Got Latent Controversy: SC to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea against FIRs today | 10 Key Points
- The Supreme Court will hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea against FIRs for offensive comments made on his YouTube show. The case is set for Tuesday
18 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 18, 2025: Today's temperature is -27.5 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -17.4 °C on February 18, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -27.5 °C and a maximum of -14.26 °C.
18 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 18, 2025: Warm start at 23.69 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.24 °C on February 18, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.69 °C and a maximum of 28.19 °C.
18 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 18, 2025: Warm start at 21.55 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 30.71 °C on February 18, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.55 °C and a maximum of 34.37 °C.
18 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 18, 2025: Warm start at 24.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 28.65 °C on February 18, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.99 °C and a maximum of 28.95 °C.
18 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 18, 2025: Warm start at 16.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 26.83 °C on February 18, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.05 °C and a maximum of 29.38 °C.
18 Feb 2025, 06:46 AM IST
India News Today Live: Vivek Joshi appointed new Election Commissioner of India: All you need to know about the former Haryana chief secretary
- Vivek Joshi, the new Election Commissioner, previously served as Haryana's chief secretary. Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed Chief Election Commissioner, marking the first appointment under a new law
18 Feb 2025, 06:23 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi can't handle a ‘great earthquake disaster’. Where does the problem lie?
- Anubrotto Kumar (Dunu) Roy, Director of the Hazards Centre (New Delhi), said the condition of buildings and infrastructure in Delhi-NCR is “very poor" right now.