Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 20 2025 15:24:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.30 1.80%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,648.10 0.13%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.40 -1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 689.25 1.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.25 3.35%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025 : Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Today's temperature is -28.31 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025 : Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Today's temperature is -28.31 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

8 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 07:03 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Today's temperature is -28.31 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast (HT_PRINT)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Today's temperature is -28.31 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast (HT_PRINT)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 07:03:38 AM IST

India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Today's temperature is -28.31 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

  • Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -14.94 °C on February 21, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -28.31 °C and a maximum of -13.68 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 07:02:57 AM IST

India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Warm start at 24.45 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 28.19 °C on February 21, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.45 °C and a maximum of 28.19 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 07:02:17 AM IST

India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Warm start at 17.84 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 29.53 °C on February 21, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.84 °C and a maximum of 31.69 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 07:01:57 AM IST

India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Warm start at 21.72 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 30.4 °C on February 21, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.72 °C and a maximum of 33.37 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 07:01:16 AM IST

India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Warm start at 24.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 29.81 °C on February 21, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.99 °C and a maximum of 30.41 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 07:00:57 AM IST

India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Warm start at 15.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 24.51 °C on February 21, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.05 °C and a maximum of 26.91 °C.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 06:28:34 AM IST

India News Today Live: Ashwini Vaishnaw-led Railways orders X to remove 285 videos of New Delhi stampede, cites ‘ethical norms’: Report

  • The Railways Ministry has ordered X to remove 285 links to videos of the February 15 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, where 18 people died. The ministry cited ethical norms and requested action within 36 hours.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 06:25:51 AM IST

India News Today Live: Jharkhand board cancels Class 10 Science, Hindi exams after paper leak claims go viral

  • Jharkhand board cancelled Hindi and Science exams for class 10th after claims of paper leak went viral on social media
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue