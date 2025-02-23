India News Today Live Updates: Telangana: Eight workers trapped as under-construction SLBC tunnel collapses in Nagarkur; PM Modi dials CM Revanth Reddy

India News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025 : Telangana: Eight workers trapped as under-construction SLBC tunnel collapses in Nagarkur; PM Modi dials CM Revanth Reddy

LIVE UPDATES

8 min read . 07:39 AM IST

India News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.