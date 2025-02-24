India News Today Live Updates: Mahakumbh 2025: UP Police registers 13 FIRs against 140 social media handles for spreading misinformation

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Mahakumbh 2025: UP Police registers 13 FIRs against 140 social media handles for spreading misinformation
- Uttar Pradesh Police registered 13 FIRs against 140 social media handles for spreading misinformation about Mahakumbh. The police confirmed a video of a 2022 train fire was misattributed to the event. Arrangements for the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival are also in place.
India News Today Live: Bangladesh and Pakistan sit atop world's ‘most polluted countries’ 2024 list, India is at this spot…
- ASouth Asian and Middle Eastern countries have topped the AQI ‘world’s most polluted countries 2024' list, with Bangladesh and Pakistan sitting at #1 and #2 position respectively, while India has made it to this spot in the top 10…
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 24, 2025: Today's temperature is -27.38 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -15.02 °C on February 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -27.38 °C and a maximum of -12.29 °C.
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 24, 2025: Warm start at 23.81 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.7 °C on February 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.81 °C and a maximum of 28.88 °C.
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 24, 2025: Warm start at 17.68 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 28.44 °C on February 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.68 °C and a maximum of 29.93 °C.
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 24, 2025: Warm start at 21.44 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 30.61 °C on February 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.44 °C and a maximum of 32.74 °C.
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 24, 2025: Warm start at 26.92 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 29.51 °C on February 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 26.92 °C and a maximum of 30.4 °C.
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 24, 2025: Warm start at 12.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 23.03 °C on February 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 12.05 °C and a maximum of 28.29 °C.