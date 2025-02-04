India News Today Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 4, 2025: Today's temperature is -27.42 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 4, 2025: Today's temperature is -27.42 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -16.06 °C on February 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -27.42 °C and a maximum of -12.13 °C.
04 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 4, 2025: Warm start at 22.46 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.5 °C on February 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.46 °C and a maximum of 27.81 °C.
04 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 4, 2025: Warm start at 20.48 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 30.29 °C on February 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.48 °C and a maximum of 33.25 °C.
04 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 4, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 25.5 °C on February 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 25.56 °C.
04 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 4, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 21.2 °C on February 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.05 °C and a maximum of 23.78 °C.
04 Feb 2025, 06:37 AM IST
India News Today Live: PM Modi to visit Mahakumbh on Delhi election day, February 5, for holy dip. Details here
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maka Kumbh on February 5, coinciding with the Delhi Assembly elections. The elections will occur in one phase on the same day, with votes counted on February 8