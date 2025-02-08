India News Today Live Updates: Bypolls Result 2025 Live: Counting of votes begins for Erode east, Milkipur seats

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Bypolls Result 2025 Live: Counting of votes begins for Erode east, Milkipur seats
- Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu conducted bypolls this week, with results set for February 8. The Milkipur seat has become a significant contest between the Samajwadi Party and BJP, while the DMK is favored to win Erode East due to Opposition party boycotts.
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 8, 2025: Today's temperature is -24.77 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -14.49 °C on February 8, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -24.77 °C and a maximum of -12.67 °C.
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 8, 2025: Warm start at 23.66 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 27.34 °C on February 8, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.66 °C and a maximum of 28.33 °C.
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 8, 2025: Warm start at 15.89 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 25.03 °C on February 8, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.89 °C and a maximum of 29.74 °C.
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 8, 2025: Warm start at 21.94 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 28.38 °C on February 8, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.94 °C and a maximum of 32.77 °C.
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 8, 2025: Warm start at 24.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.44 °C on February 8, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.99 °C and a maximum of 27.04 °C.
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 8, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 21.78 °C on February 8, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.05 °C and a maximum of 26.25 °C.