India News Today Live Updates: Delhi weather: Rainfall, dense fog likely amid sharp drop in temperature, IMD issues yellow alert on...

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2025, 07:40 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi weather: Rainfall, dense fog likely amid sharp drop in temperature, IMD issues yellow alert on...
Read the full story here
- Delhi weather: The IMD said dense to very dense fog (visibility< 50 m) is expected to be reported in most parts of Punjab and in some parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi.
11 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 11, 2025: Warm start at 24.7 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.44 °C on January 11, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.7 °C and a maximum of 26.6 °C.
11 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 11, 2025: Today's temperature is -24.29 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -16.19 °C on January 11, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -24.29 °C and a maximum of -14.13 °C.
11 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 11, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 24.45 °C on January 11, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 24.84 °C.
11 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 11, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 16.43 °C on January 11, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 11.05 °C and a maximum of 20.59 °C.