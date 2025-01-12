India News Today Live Updates: Telangana walks back order allowing ticket price hike for Ram Charan's Game Changer from January 16. Here's why

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Jan 2025, 07:17 AM IST
India News Today Live: Telangana walks back order allowing ticket price hike for Ram Charan's Game Changer from January 16. Here's why
Read the full story here
- The High Court has prohibited early morning shows until public safety is ensured. The government has withdrawn permission for increased ticket prices effective January 16, following criticism from opposition regarding the ticket hike after a tragic incident at a film premiere.
12 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 12, 2025: Warm start at 17.95 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 25.51 °C on January 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.95 °C and a maximum of 30.15 °C.
12 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 12, 2025: Today's temperature is -27.87 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -17.45 °C on January 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -27.87 °C and a maximum of -14.43 °C.
12 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 12, 2025: Warm start at 21.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Read the full story here
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 24.71 °C on January 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.99 °C and a maximum of 25.37 °C.
12 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 12, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
Read the full story here
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.83 °C on January 12, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 11.05 °C and a maximum of 21.31 °C.
12 Jan 2025, 06:38 AM IST
India News Today Live: Class 3 girl dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in school lobby in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, tragic incident caught on camera
Read the full story here
- Gujarat news: In the CCTV video shared by the school management, the girl can be seen walking in the lobby and going towards her classroom. She fell unconscious in the presence of teachers and other students there.