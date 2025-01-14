India News Today Live Updates: Mahakumbh 2025: Seers, Naga Sadhus take Amrit Snan at Sangam on Makar Sankranti | See pics

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Mahakumbh 2025: Seers, Naga Sadhus take Amrit Snan at Sangam on Makar Sankranti | See pics
- On Makar Sankranti, devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam for the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh. The festival marks the Sun's transition to the Northern Hemisphere, with thousands participating in the auspicious event amidst well-organized arrangements by the government.
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 14, 2025: Warm start at 24.42 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.87 °C on January 14, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.42 °C and a maximum of 27.65 °C.
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 14, 2025: Today's temperature is -27.31 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -14.75 °C on January 14, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -27.31 °C and a maximum of -12.63 °C.
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 14, 2025: Warm start at 18.49 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 25.28 °C on January 14, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 18.49 °C and a maximum of 26.13 °C.
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 14, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.77 °C on January 14, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.05 °C and a maximum of 21.61 °C.