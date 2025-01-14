Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 13 2025 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.95 -3.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 298.25 -3.23%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 291.85 -2.91%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,240.05 -0.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.55 -4.09%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on January 14, 2025 : Mahakumbh 2025: Seers, Naga Sadhus take Amrit Snan at Sangam on Makar Sankranti | See pics
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on January 14, 2025 : Mahakumbh 2025: Seers, Naga Sadhus take Amrit Snan at Sangam on Makar Sankranti | See pics

5 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2025, 07:31 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on January 14, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Mahakumbh 2025: Seers, Naga Sadhus take Amrit Snan at Sangam on Makar Sankranti | See picsPremium
India News Today Live Updates: Mahakumbh 2025: Seers, Naga Sadhus take Amrit Snan at Sangam on Makar Sankranti | See pics

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 07:31:53 AM IST

India News Today Live: Mahakumbh 2025: Seers, Naga Sadhus take Amrit Snan at Sangam on Makar Sankranti | See pics

  • On Makar Sankranti, devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam for the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh. The festival marks the Sun's transition to the Northern Hemisphere, with thousands participating in the auspicious event amidst well-organized arrangements by the government.
Read the full story here

14 Jan 2025, 07:03:04 AM IST

India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 14, 2025: Warm start at 24.42 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.87 °C on January 14, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.42 °C and a maximum of 27.65 °C.
Read the full story here

14 Jan 2025, 07:02:58 AM IST

India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 14, 2025: Today's temperature is -27.31 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

  • Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -14.75 °C on January 14, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -27.31 °C and a maximum of -12.63 °C.
Read the full story here

14 Jan 2025, 07:02:53 AM IST

India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 14, 2025: Warm start at 18.49 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 25.28 °C on January 14, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 18.49 °C and a maximum of 26.13 °C.
Read the full story here

14 Jan 2025, 07:00:24 AM IST

India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 14, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.77 °C on January 14, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.05 °C and a maximum of 21.61 °C.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue