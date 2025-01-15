Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 14 2025 15:58:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.00 3.29%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,239.25 0.77%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,238.55 -0.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 310.85 4.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 770.60 2.64%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025 : India in talks for data embassies, UAE first in queue
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025 : India in talks for data embassies, UAE first in queue

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: India in talks for data embassies, UAE first in queuePremium
India News Today Live Updates: India in talks for data embassies, UAE first in queue

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 05:30:06 AM IST

India News Today Live: India in talks for data embassies, UAE first in queue

  • The move follows an Estonia-Luxembourg agreement of 2015 which saw Estonia store a digitized copy of its citizens' data in Luxembourg.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue