Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025 : Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 21, 2025: Today's temperature is -25.57 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025 : Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 21, 2025: Today's temperature is -25.57 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 21, 2025: Today's temperature is -25.57 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
India News Today Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 21, 2025: Today's temperature is -25.57 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 07:00:44 AM IST

India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 21, 2025: Today's temperature is -25.57 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

  • Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -15.25 °C on January 21, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -25.57 °C and a maximum of -13.35 °C.
21 Jan 2025, 07:00:35 AM IST

India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 21, 2025: Warm start at 23.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

  • Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.26 °C on January 21, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.99 °C and a maximum of 26.64 °C.
21 Jan 2025, 07:00:20 AM IST

India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 21, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

  • Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 19.55 °C on January 21, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 11.05 °C and a maximum of 24.52 °C.
