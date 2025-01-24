India News Today Live Updates: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 24, 2025: Warm start at 15.6 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
24 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 24, 2025: Warm start at 15.6 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 23.42 °C on January 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 15.6 °C and a maximum of 27.96 °C.
24 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 24, 2025: Warm start at 19.16 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 26.89 °C on January 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 19.16 °C and a maximum of 31.84 °C.
24 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 24, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.05 °C on January 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 10.05 °C and a maximum of 22.94 °C.
24 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 24, 2025: Warm start at 21.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 25.32 °C on January 24, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.99 °C and a maximum of 26.94 °C.
24 Jan 2025, 06:36 AM IST
India News Today Live: Earthquake today: 4.8 magnitude quake strikes Myanmar on Friday
- Earthquake today: 4.8 magnitude quake strikes Myanmar on Friday