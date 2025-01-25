India News Today Live Updates: Who is Ekta Kumari, first from J-K to lead NCC girls' contingent during Republic Day Parade in Delhi

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jan 2025, 07:31 AM IST
India News Today Live: Who is Ekta Kumari, first from J-K to lead NCC girls' contingent during Republic Day Parade in Delhi
- Ekta Kumari hails from Akhnoor in the Jammu district. She is a leading cadet of the NCC's First Jammu and Kashmir Naval Unit. Here' all you need to know about her.
25 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 25, 2025: Today's temperature is -32.56 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -16.37 °C on January 25, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -32.56 °C and a maximum of -11.69 °C.
25 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 25, 2025: Warm start at 23.08 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.44 °C on January 25, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.08 °C and a maximum of 26.67 °C.
25 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 25, 2025: Warm start at 14.79 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 26.19 °C on January 25, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.79 °C and a maximum of 28.99 °C.
25 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 25, 2025: Warm start at 20.56 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 27.11 °C on January 25, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.56 °C and a maximum of 32.61 °C.
25 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 25, 2025: Warm start at 24.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.91 °C on January 25, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.99 °C and a maximum of 27.48 °C.
25 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 25, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 19.94 °C on January 25, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.05 °C and a maximum of 23.45 °C.
25 Jan 2025, 06:42 AM IST
India News Today Live: The week in charts: Trumponomics, MSME boost, tax cut hopes
- Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.