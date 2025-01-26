India News Today Live Updates: Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi wishes Indians on ‘75 glorious years of being a republic’. What he said…

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi wishes Indians on ‘75 glorious years of being a republic’. What he said…
- Republic Day 2025: PM Modi marked 75 years of India being a republic. He expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the Constitution and emphasised the importance of democracy, dignity, and unity for a prosperous India.
India News Today Live: Bomb threat to Chennai-bound flight ahead of Republic Day celebrations
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 26, 2025: Today's temperature is -22.43 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -13.03 °C on January 26, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -22.43 °C and a maximum of -10.46 °C.
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 26, 2025: Warm start at 22.42 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.21 °C on January 26, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.42 °C and a maximum of 26.58 °C.
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 26, 2025: Warm start at 13.95 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 24.36 °C on January 26, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.95 °C and a maximum of 28.21 °C.
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 26, 2025: Warm start at 20.59 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 27.83 °C on January 26, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.59 °C and a maximum of 32.93 °C.
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 26, 2025: Warm start at 24.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 27.63 °C on January 26, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.99 °C and a maximum of 28.29 °C.
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 26, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 17.49 °C on January 26, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 8.05 °C and a maximum of 23.22 °C.