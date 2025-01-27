India News Today Live Updates: Small firms find it hard to get export finance. Relief may be on way.

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Small firms find it hard to get export finance. Relief may be on way.
- The Indian government is directing Exim Bank to develop a financing model for MSMEs exporting to unstable countries. This model seeks to assess risks and provide guarantees to banks, improving access to credit and promoting exports amid financial challenges.
India News Today Live: No third-party insurance? You may not get to buy fuel, FASTag
- Indians will have to show insurance coverage for their vehicles to buy fuel, FASTag, and get licence and pollution certificates; as the government plans to make this criteria mandatory to improve third party insurance coverage of vehicles.