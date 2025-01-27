Explore
India News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025 : Small firms find it hard to get export finance. Relief may be on way.
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025 : Small firms find it hard to get export finance. Relief may be on way.

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2025, 05:15 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates: Small firms find it hard to get export finance. Relief may be on way.Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Small firms find it hard to get export finance. Relief may be on way.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 05:15:09 AM IST

India News Today Live: Small firms find it hard to get export finance. Relief may be on way.

  • The Indian government is directing Exim Bank to develop a financing model for MSMEs exporting to unstable countries. This model seeks to assess risks and provide guarantees to banks, improving access to credit and promoting exports amid financial challenges.
Read the full story here

27 Jan 2025, 05:10:09 AM IST

India News Today Live: No third-party insurance? You may not get to buy fuel, FASTag

  • Indians will have to show insurance coverage for their vehicles to buy fuel, FASTag, and get licence and pollution certificates; as the government plans to make this criteria mandatory to improve third party insurance coverage of vehicles.
Read the full story here

