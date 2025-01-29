India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 29, 2025: Today's temperature is -18.41 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -15.45 °C on January 29, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -18.41 °C and a maximum of -14.41 °C.
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 29, 2025: Warm start at 22.96 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 25.84 °C on January 29, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.96 °C and a maximum of 26.53 °C.
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 29, 2025: Warm start at 16.33 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 25.28 °C on January 29, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.33 °C and a maximum of 28.3 °C.
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 29, 2025: Warm start at 20.82 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 29.75 °C on January 29, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.82 °C and a maximum of 33.28 °C.
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 29, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.3 °C on January 29, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 26.52 °C.
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 29, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 20.83 °C on January 29, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.05 °C and a maximum of 23.99 °C.
India News Today Live: Trump hand forces hike in gold lease rates for Indian jeweller
- In response to possible U.S. tariffs on gold imports, Indian banks may double interest rates on gold metal loans for jewellery firms. This could significantly impact jewellers' cash flow management and pricing strategies as they navigate rising lease rates.
India News Today Live: Govt mulls carrot-and-stick approach to weed out polluting clunkers
- The ministry of road transport and highways is considering a proposal to make scrapping of all BS I-compliant vehicles mandatory if incentives do not nudge owners.