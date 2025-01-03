India News Today Live Updates: Major reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh: 46 IAS officers transferred

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
03 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST
India News Today Live: Major reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh: 46 IAS officers transferred
- Major UP administrative reshuffle: 46 IAS transferred, CM Adityanath's CS Sanjay Prasad to handle Home Department
03 Jan 2025, 07:41 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Narendra Modi's events today. Do check
- Traffic arrangements in Delhi will be in place on January 3, 2025, due to Prime Minister Modi's events, effective from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm.
03 Jan 2025, 07:13 AM IST
India News Today Live: ‘Why can't you open doors to the farmers,’ SC rebukes Centre
- The Supreme Court criticized the Centre for not engaging with protesting farmers and addressing their grievances. The bench urged the Centre to consider the farmers' demands, while a fresh plea was filed for a legal guarantee on MSP.
03 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 3, 2025: Today's temperature is -16.58 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -11.4 °C on January 3, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -16.58 °C and a maximum of -10.69 °C.
03 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 3, 2025: Warm start at 23.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.73 °C on January 3, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.99 °C and a maximum of 28.69 °C.
03 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 3, 2025: Warm start at 23.74 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 26.21 °C on January 3, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.74 °C and a maximum of 26.9 °C.
03 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 3, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 20.75 °C on January 3, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 8.05 °C and a maximum of 23.82 °C.