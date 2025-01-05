India News Today Live Updates: Bengaluru weather update: Coldwave conditions intensify in Karnataka, IMD predicts low temperature in next 2-3 days

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Bengaluru weather update: Coldwave conditions intensify in Karnataka, IMD predicts low temperature in next 2-3 days
- Bengaluru shivers as intense cold grips Karnataka, IMD predicts drop in temperature, foggy morning
India News Today Live: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Niranjani Akhara Peshwai to E-rickshaw Baba; seers start reaching Prayagraj | Watch
- Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: As the Maha Kumbh Mela nears, seers from major Akharas are gathering in Prayagraj. The event, taking place every 12 years, will commence on January 13.
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 25.5 °C on January 5, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.5 °C and a maximum of 26.46 °C.
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 25.52 °C on January 5, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.15 °C and a maximum of 30.59 °C.
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 25.33 °C on January 5, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.99 °C and a maximum of 25.69 °C.
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 18.71 °C on January 5, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 9.05 °C and a maximum of 24.08 °C.