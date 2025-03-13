India News Today Live Updates: Sambhal predates Islam, says Yogi Adityanath ahead of Ramadan Friday prayers on Holi in tense UP town

India News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025 : Sambhal predates Islam, says Yogi Adityanath ahead of Ramadan Friday prayers on Holi in tense UP town

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:47 AM IST

India News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.