India News Today Live Updates: From blaming Chhava to flagging Maharashtra govt's ‘intelligence failure’: Nagpur Violence in 10 points

India News Today Live: From blaming Chhava to flagging Maharashtra govt's ‘intelligence failure’: Nagpur Violence in 10 points
- Nagpur Violence: Nagpur experienced communal violence fueled by protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Authorities have enforced a curfew and filed FIR against VHP and Bajrang Dal office bearers.
India News Today Live: MP news: Boat capsizes at Mata Tila Dam in Shivpuri; 7 missing, 8 rescued
- Elaborating more details, the police said that the devotees were going to Siddh Baba temple.
India News Today Live: Nagpur violence: Maharashtra police registers FIR against VHP, Bajrang Dal for 'hurting religious sentiments'
- Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have registered a case against some office-bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during their protest demanding removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb
India News Today Live: Will take action for linking Voter ID card with Aadhaar: Election Commission
- The Election Commission of India is set to implement the linking of Voter ID cards with Aadhaar, ensuring compliance with constitutional provisions and recent Supreme Court judgments. This move aims to enhance electoral integrity and identity verification processes.
India News Today Live: Haryana-based dwarf comedian Darshan sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping minor
- Earlier on 11 March, Darshan was found guilty and has remained in police custody since.
India News Today Live: Shocking! Dog's severed head found in fridge of Mohali momo factory
- Punjab's Mohali health officials are investigating a food factory after discovering a dog's severed head in a fridge during hygiene raids. The factory, which produced momo and spring rolls, faced fines totaling ₹22,000 for unsanitary conditions and violations.
India News Today Live: 'If Nagpur violence was pre-planned, it is your failure': Congress counters Fadnavis' 'clash premeditated' remark
- On Monday, tension escalated in central Nagpur as stones were thrown at police officers amidst unfounded rumours that Quran had been desecrated during a protest by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.
India News Today Live: HAL loses ₹55 lakh to cyber fraud: Here is how PSU-giant lost money to a ‘fake’ US-based aircraft parts seller
- HAL lost ₹55 lakh to a cyber fraud when a ‘fake’ US-based aircraft parts seller deceived the State-owned defence equipment makerusing a fake but identical email.
India News Today Live: Shocking! UP panchayat orders 'joote maro' punishment for 60-year-old accused of attempted rape
- In Muzaffarnagar a panchayat punished a man accused of attempted rape by ordering him to be beaten with shoes, sparking outrage. The victim's family criticized the panchayat's trivial punishment and alleged police inaction, demanding justice as the case is now under investigation.
India News Today Live: Delhi HC rejects stay on proceedings against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra over 2020 election statement
- Delhi High Court declined to halt trial proceedings against law minister Kapil Mishra over alleged provocative remarks ahead of the 2020 assembly elections. The court stated that continuation of the trial would not cause prejudice, and the next hearing is scheduled for May 19.
India News Today Live: Watch | Armed robber loots ₹80 lakh at gunpoint in Chandni Chowk, netizens say, ‘Welcome to ‘new’ Delhi’
- A trader was robbed of ₹80 lakh at gunpoint in Chandni Chowk, leading to police investigations. CCTV footage revealed the crime, sparking social media discussions about the safety of carrying large sums in public.
India News Today Live: Nagpur under curfew: The controversy surrounding Aurangzeb's grave removal
- Tensions in Nagpur escalated due to rumours of Quran burning and calls to remove Aurangzeb's tomb, leading to a police-enforced curfew. Mayawati urged the government to act against disruptive elements
India News Today Live: Lalu Prasad Yadav summoned by ED over land-for-job case
- Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Chief Minister of Bihar, will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate tomorrow in connection with the land-for-job case.
India News Today Live: Vadodara car accident: Victim's lawyer slams police for allowing accused's media statement, 'shows negligence'
- In Vadodara, Gujarat, a speeding car crash on March 14 killed a woman and injured four others, including children. The driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, has been arrested, with victims demanding harsher consequences for reckless driving, citing his apparent intoxication at the time
India News Today Live: Nagpur violence: Curfew imposed amid Aurangzeb row, several detained; essential services remain unaffected - Key updates
- A curfew has been imposed in Nagpur's several areas due to tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. The police aim to maintain peace and prevent gatherings, with restrictions remaining until further notice amidst recent protests and violence.
India News Today Live: Amitabh Bachchan becomes India's highest tax-paying celebrity surpassing SRK, Salman; pays THIS much in taxes this year
- Amitabh Bachchan has become India's highest tax-paying celebrity for 2024-25, paying ₹120 crore on earnings of ₹350 crore, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan. His income stems from films and endorsements, and he continues to be a major figure in the industry at 81.
India News Today Live: Centre to take over polio surveillance from WHO, dismantle the UN agency's programme
- After nearly 30 years, India plans to take over polio surveillance from WHO, entrusting the work to the National Centre for Disease Control. The transition begins in April.