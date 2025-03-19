India News Today highlights on March 19, 2025 : Cabinet clears 1500-crore incentive for UPI, new fertilizer plant, highway, and revised dairy schemes

India News Today highlights: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2025, 09:51 PM IST
India News Today Live: Cabinet clears ₹1500-crore incentive for UPI, new fertilizer plant, highway, and revised dairy schemes
- The union cabinet approved projects worth ₹22,791 crore, including a ₹1,500-crore UPI incentive for FY25, a new urea plant in Assam, a Maharashtra highway, and revised dairy schemes to boost productivity and infrastructure.
19 Mar 2025, 09:01 PM IST
India News Today Live: Pakistani woman crosses border into India to escape husband's abuse, saw route on Google
- According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Kaushik, the woman has been identified as Amaira and she claimed to be from Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.
19 Mar 2025, 08:40 PM IST
India News Today Live: 15 pieces, a drum and a lie: UP woman goes on Shimla trip with lover after killing husband, hiding chopped up body
- Rastogi laced Rajput's food with sedatives, rendering him unconscious. She then called Shukla, and together they reportedly stabbed Rajput numerous times in the chest, ultimately killing him.
19 Mar 2025, 08:11 PM IST
India News Today Live: 'Abhi party hai...': How WhatsApp texts but missed calls nailed Merchant Navy officer's wife in murder case
- Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput who had come home on 4 March and was missing since then, was killed by his wife Muskaan and her boyfriend Sahil, and pieces of his body were buried in a plastic drum full of cement.
19 Mar 2025, 07:57 PM IST
India News Today Live: UP ATS makes second arrest – Kumar Vikas nabbed for sharing info with Pakistan ISI agent ‘Neha Sharma’ via WhatsApp
- Kumar Vikas, a Junior Works Manager at Kanpur Ordnance Factory, was arrested for sharing sensitive information with a suspected Pakistani agent. He communicated via WhatsApp, Facebook, and used a gaming app for covert discussions.
19 Mar 2025, 07:08 PM IST
India News Today Live: Govt targets 1 million-tonne tur buffer stock to stabilize prices amid rising production
- About 200,000 tonnes of tur have been procured so far, with the government eyeing 500,000 tonnes by the end of March.
19 Mar 2025, 06:58 PM IST
India News Today Live: Jaya Bachchan says no one can match the popularity of actors—unless ‘you are Narendra Modi’
- Jaya Bachchan stated that actors' popularity surpasses politicians, except for Narendra Modi. She emphasized that many BJP leaders owe their success to Modi's name rather than their own political abilities. Bachchan also commented on the challenges celebrities face when entering politics.
19 Mar 2025, 06:12 PM IST
India News Today Live: Nagpur violence: 8 VHP, Bajrang Dal workers surrender as CM Devendra Fadnavis vows action
- The police took them into custody and presented them before the court.
19 Mar 2025, 05:59 PM IST
India News Today Live: Did Satyendar Jain take ₹7 crore bribe for CCTV installation project? What does ACB allege against AAP leader?
- Satyendar Jain, former AAP minister, faces corruption allegations over a ₹571 crore CCTV project in Delhi. The Anti-Corruption Branch claims he accepted a ₹7 crore bribe to waive ₹16 crore in penalties for Bharat Electronics Limited due to project delays.
19 Mar 2025, 04:36 PM IST
India News Today Live: Yuzvendra Chahal agrees to pay ₹4.75 crore alimony to Dhanashree Verma as Bombay HC fast-tracks divorce process
- Yuzvendra Chahal must pay Dhanashree Verma ₹4.75 crore in alimony, with ₹2.37 crore already paid. The Bombay High Court expedited their divorce hearing to March 20, waiving the six-month cooling-off period under the Hindu Marriage Act due to Chahal's IPL commitments.
19 Mar 2025, 03:41 PM IST
India News Today Live: Hindi imposition row heats up: Shops in Puducherry should display names in Tamil, says CM N Rangasamy
- The government also decided that all invitations for government department functions should include a Tamil version, Puducherry CM N Rangasamy said.
19 Mar 2025, 03:40 PM IST
India News Today Live: Gaganyaan astronauts keep out of limelight to avoid distractions: Jitendra Singh
- Four astronauts, including Shubanshu Shukla, have been chosen for India's inaugural human space flight mission. Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-5 mission aims to explore the Moon with a 250 kg rover. ISRO has achieved de-docking of SpaDeX satellites, advancing future space missions.
19 Mar 2025, 03:29 PM IST
India News Today Live: 'Women get cash, give men free liquor': Karnataka JDS MLA's demand sparks row, Congress responds
- JD(S) legislator MT Krishnappa also commented on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recently hiking the excise revenue target to ₹40,000 crore from ₹36,500 crore.
19 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST
India News Today Live: Nagpur violence: FIR reveals rioters attacked with axes, stones, pulled at woman cop's uniform – 7 key facts
- Nagpur Violence: Fifty one individuals have been detained, and a curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17.
19 Mar 2025, 02:31 PM IST
India News Today Live: After ₹1,300 cr classroom scam, now this for ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
- The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption of ₹571 crore in installation of CCTV cameras, an official told PTI.
19 Mar 2025, 02:30 PM IST
India News Today Live: Telangana Budget 2025: Over ₹40,000 crore allocated to welfare schemes – Check top 10 takeaways
- An increase of ₹100 cr from the previous budget, the state earmarked ₹465 cr for sports. For the health, medical, and family welfare department, it allocated ₹12,393 cr, which is an 8.06% rise from the last year's budget.
19 Mar 2025, 01:16 PM IST
India News Today Live: Nagpur violence: Group of rioters raised provocative slogans, molested woman cop, says report
- The accused harassed the Rapid Control Police (RCP) woman cop by pulling her uniform and touched her inappropriately. The officer swiftly informed about it to senior officials. Later, a formal complaint was filed against the people involved in the incident.
19 Mar 2025, 01:14 PM IST
India News Today Live: Senior citizens have right to cancel gifts or deeds if children fail to take care of them: Madras HC
- The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea by S Mala, daughter-in-law of deceased S Nagalakshmi, challenging her cancellation of a deed that was executed in favour of her and her late husband.
19 Mar 2025, 01:05 PM IST
India News Today Live: Nagpur clashes: Cops release photo of main accused Fahim Khan
- The Nagpur Police on Wednesday released a photo of Fahim Shamim Khan, the main accused and the alleged mastermind behind the communal clashes which broke out in the city on Monday.
19 Mar 2025, 12:26 PM IST
India News Today Live: Former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates arrives in Parliament, meets BJP chief JP Nadda
- Bill Gates met Union Minister JP Nadda in Parliament during his third visit to India. He will also meet Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister to discuss collaboration in education, health, and agriculture, with agreements expected to be signed.
19 Mar 2025, 11:54 AM IST
India News Today Live: PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt note for ‘trailblazer’ Sunita Williams: ‘Unwavering determination’
- Taking to X, PM Modi welcomed Crew 9 back to earth, which carried Sunita Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore aboard a SpaceX capsule.
19 Mar 2025, 11:53 AM IST
India News Today Live: UP murder: Merchant navy officer’s body chopped, sealed in cement-filled drum; wife, lover confess to chilling crime
- UP murder: The crime came to light due to a foul smell and when information about the merchant navy officer going missing on March 4 was received.
19 Mar 2025, 11:05 AM IST
India News Today Live: In pics: New Zealand PM Luxon tries his hands at ‘gully cricket' in India
- New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon visited India, engaging with children in cricket and visiting landmarks. He emphasised the Indian diaspora's role in New Zealand and announced plans to sign a free trade agreement expected to significantly enhance bilateral trade.
19 Mar 2025, 09:08 AM IST
India News Today Live: Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: FIR against BJP MLA over vulgar remarks
- BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal faces legal action for derogatory comments about actress Ranya Rao, recently arrested in a gold smuggling case. A complaint led to a case filed under Section 79 in Bengaluru, citing Yatnal's remarks as objectionable and disrespectful.
19 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pakistan must vacate ‘illegal’ occupation of Indian territory: India dismisses Islamabad's reaction to PM Modi's remarks
- Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, reacting to the comments made by Islamabad, said that Pakistan should ‘vacate Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation.’
19 Mar 2025, 07:44 AM IST
India News Today Live: Nagpur violence: DyCM Eknath Shinde questions ‘glorification’, police flag march, curfew in place, more | Top 10 updates
- Nagpur violence: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde criticised alleged “glorification" of the Mughal emperor; police conduct a flag march to instil public confidence, curfew remains and more top updates.
19 Mar 2025, 07:35 AM IST
India News Today Live: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams may visit India soon, says family: Report
19 Mar 2025, 06:59 AM IST
India News Today Live: Watch | Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu prepares for chariot event Thir Theri ahead of Panguni Uthiram
- The Subramanya Swamy Temple in Thiruparankundram is set for its chariot procession, Thir Theri, during the Panguni Uthiram festival, attracting thousands to celebrate the union of Subramanya and Devasena.