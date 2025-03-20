India News Today Live Updates: Kolkata techie jumps to death from 6th floor of New Town office, investigation underway

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Kolkata techie jumps to death from 6th floor of New Town office, investigation underway
- A resident of Mudiali in south Kolkata, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee is survived by his wife and two children
India News Today Live: Jaipur woman and lover kill husband, set the body on fire; echoes merchant navy officer's murder case
- After Dhannalal couldn't find his wife, he went to Deendayal's shop, Shyam Fashion, situated in Sanganer's Kashido Wali Gali. There he found his working with Deendayal. Later, an argument followed between the couple.
India News Today Live: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara orders high-level probe into ‘honey trap’ cases: ‘Have to put a brake’
- Karnataka Minister for Cooperation K N Rajanna said he came to know that at least 48 people have been ‘honey trapped’ and their obscene videos have been made.
India News Today Live: SDPI money laundering case: ED conducts raids at seven locations
- MK Faizy, president of the SDPI, was arrested on March 3 for alleged money laundering tied to the banned PFI. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case and conducted nationwide searches, while the SDPI claims to be an independent political organisation.
India News Today Live: Karnataka electricity tariff to rise from April 1; BJP calls it 'anti-people'
- The P&G contributions will be revised for FY 2026-27 and FY 2027-28, with consumers paying 35 paise and 34 paise per unit, respectively.
India News Today Live: Nagpur clashes: Accused circulated edited videos; glorified violence, says cyber cell official
- The Maharashtra cyber cell said that the key accused in the Nagpur violence case, Fahim Khan, circulated edited videos, spreading riots in the city. The government will evaluate property damage to release compensation. Normalcy is returning, but curfews remain in some areas.
India News Today Live: Merchant navy officer's daughter told neighbors ‘Papa in Drum’, may have witnessed murder
- Rastogi allegedly killed her husband Rajput with her lover Sahil Shukla whom she met in 2020 when Rajput was in London. Rajput's mother said that Rastogi's family knew about the whole episode.
India News Today Live: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are divorced, lawyer confirms
- Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce: The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife
India News Today Live: Disha Salian case: ‘I will respond in court’ says Aaditya Thackeray as BJP raises matter in Maharashtra Assembly
- Disha Salian's father has petitioned the Bombay High Court for a fresh investigation into her death and requested an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Allegations of a political cover-up and a need for a CBI probe have surfaced amidst claims of her murder.
India News Today Live: Secret CIA bases in New Delhi, Kolkata? What JKF files reveal about US agency's covert Ops in India
- Recently declassified JFK files reveal the CIA's clandestine operations in India, revealing secret bases in New Delhi and Kolkata. These documents provide a glimpse into the agency's surveillance activities during a tumultuous period and link India's cooperation with US intelligence.
India News Today Live: SC refuses to entertain pleas of 3 Delhi temples over DDA demolition notice
- The committees of the three temples – Purbo Delhi Kali Bari Samiti, Sri Amarnath Mandir Sanstha, Sri Badri Nath Mandir – all located in Mayur Vihar Phase 2, approached the Supreme Court after the DDA gave them demolition notices on March 19.
India News Today Live: Karnataka Bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on March 22: Will cabs ply on roads on Saturday? Know what's open, what's closed
- The organisers have listed out numerous demands, including banning of pro-Marathi groups and organisations like Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). They seek safety of Kannada-speaking individuals, especially in Belagavi.
India News Today Live: Firing between two nephews of Union minister Nityanand Rai in Bihar's Bhagalpur; one dead, another injured
India News Today Live: Punjab farmers protest: Bulldozer, cranes reach Khanauri, Shambhu; ‘chakka jam’ announced — Why are they protesting?
- Punjab farmers protest: A video showed police using bulldozer to erase temporary structures built by the protesters at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border. In another video, police personnel could be seen removing fans from the temporary stage set up.
India News Today Live: Donald Trump says ‘very good’ relationship with PM Modi, ‘they will be lowering tariffs, but on April 2…’
- President Trump believes India will reduce its tariffs on American goods, despite threatening to impose US tariffs starting April 2. He criticized India's high tariffs, calling them unfair, and emphasized the need for better trade relations between the two nations.
India News Today Live: 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Tahawwur Rana files another request with US top court to stay extradition to India
- The US Supreme Court website mentioned that the application has been distributed to the top court judges who will will consider it on April 4, 2025. Rana is considered one of the key persons behind the Mumbai attacks.
India News Today Live: Chhattisgarh encounter: Jawan, 2 Naxalites killed in Bijapur, search op underway
- A jawan of Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) was martyred and bodies of two Naxalites were recovered. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered. Encounter and search operation is still underway, said Bijapur Police
India News Today Live: FIR against Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi for promoting illegal betting apps
- An FIR has been filed by Telangana police against 25 celebrities, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps.
India News Today Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus at BIMSTEC Summit for bilateral talks? What we know
- PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yuare likely to be in Thailand from April 2-4 to attend the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.
India News Today Live: Kohat Enclave murders: Cops say ex-attendant planned killing of elderly couple with new employee, held
- Kohat Enclave murders: An elderly couple, 71-year-old Mohinder Singh Talwar and his 70-year-old wife Daljeet Kaur, were found dead in their Kohat Enclave home on Tuesday. Cops say the murders were premediated and allegedly carried out by two men, their former and current attendants.
India News Today Live: Kolkata Weather: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of Bengal, Odisha; orange alert issued
- The IMD forecasts thunderstorms, lightning, and rainfall in Kolkata until March 22 due to an anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rain is expected in West Bengal, with temperatures dropping 4-6°C. Residents are advised to stay safe during the stormy weather.
India News Today Live: ‘Grabbing breasts, breaking pyjama string not attempt to rape but…’: Allahabad HC
- The accused were initially summoned to face trial under Section 376 IPC (Rape) and Section 18 of the POCSO Act
India News Today Live: ‘Navroz Mubarak’: PM Narendra Modi extends wishes on Persian festival, prays for happiness, health and prosperity
- Happy Nowruz 2025: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his wishes for Persian festival Navroz.
India News Today Live: Wife masturbating right to spousal privacy; if porn watcher compels other spouse to join, that's cruelty: Madras HC
- In a recent ruling, the Madras High Court upheld that watching pornography and masturbating by a wife does not equate to cruelty, thus not providing grounds for divorce. The court reaffirmed the rights to privacy and sexual autonomy within marriage.
India News Today Live: Muskan Rastogi posed as ‘dead mother’ on Snapchat, pretended to have anxiety, family says 'she isn't fit for society'
- Meerut murder: Police said, “The entire plotting was done by Muskan, who hatched the murder plan in November."
India News Today Live: Punjab: AAP faces heat over police action against farmers – ‘Arvind Kejriwal once provided water, Wi-Fi to protestors’
- Punjab: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces backlash in Punjab as police detain protesting farmer leaders and dismantle protest sites. Critics accuse the Bhagwant Mann-led government of betrayal. AAP defends its actions as necessary for economic stability.
India News Today Live: India bets big on Latin America, Carribean trade; eyes 2X growth in five years
- India aims to double trade with Latin America, leveraging cultural ties, FTAs, and resource collaboration in lithium, biofuels, and EVs—despite trade fluctuations and geopolitical headwinds.
India News Today Live: Karnataka bandh on March 22: Why is Bengaluru closed on Saturday? 10 key things to know
- A Karnataka bandh will take place on March 22, organized by pro-Kannada groups in response to an attack on a KSRTC conductor. The 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm is expected to affect public transportation and educational activities.
India News Today Live: Nagpur violence: 69 arrested amid row over Aurangzeb's tomb, Bangladesh angle emerges — What we know so far
- Nagpur violence: The Maharashtra cyber cell reportedly identified a Facebook account operated from Bangladesh, which threatened to incite large-scale riots in Nagpur.
India News Today Live: Sunita Williams return: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suggests Bharat Ratna for ‘daughter of India’
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has suggested that NASA astronaut Sunita Williams be conferred with the Bharat Ratna for her nine-month stint in space and subsequent rescue.
India News Today Live: Maharashtra news: Fire breaks out in furniture shops at Azad Chowk. Details here
- Firefighters contained a blaze that erupted in furniture shops at Azad Chowk, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.
India News Today Live: Police seize 34 kg ganja worth ₹5.10 lakh from Tripura's Agartala Railway Station - what we know so far
- The narcotics contraband was found abandoned at the railway station. The Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched an investigation to find out the source and owner of the illegal narcotics.