India News Today Live Updates: Kolkata techie jumps to death from 6th floor of New Town office, investigation underway

India News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025 : Kolkata techie jumps to death from 6th floor of New Town office, investigation underway

LIVE UPDATES

30 min read . 07:25 PM IST

India News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.