India News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:01 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Air India passenger found dead in seat after flight lands in Lucknow

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 11:01 AM IST India News Today Live: Air India passenger found dead in seat after flight lands in Lucknow

  • Air India passenger found dead in seat after flight lands in Lucknow
Read the full story here

21 Mar 2025, 09:21 AM IST India News Today Live: Who is Justice Yashwant Varma? Delhi HC judge 'transferred' after huge cash pile recovered from his home

  • A massive pile of cash reportedly recovered from Justice Yashwant Varma's home after a fire broke out in the building and family members of the judge called emergency services, who then called the police.
Read the full story here

21 Mar 2025, 08:43 AM IST India News Today Live: PM Modi unlikely to meet Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus for bilateral talks at BIMSTEC summit: Report

  • As tensions rise between India and Bangladesh, the anticipated bilateral meeting between PM Modi and interim leader Muhammad Yunus at the BIMSTEC Summit appears unlikely, according to reports.
Read the full story here

21 Mar 2025, 07:23 AM IST India News Today Live: Assam approves 24X7 operations for shops in key cities, but Liquor hours are restricted

  • All shops and business establishments in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar will be allowed to open 24 hours, as announced by Assam's Chief Minister.
Read the full story here

21 Mar 2025, 06:45 AM IST India News Today Live: Rain Alert! IMD predicts rainfall in West Bengal, Bihar and THESE states till March 22; details here

  • IMD forecasts rainfall across multiple states on March 20-22 due to cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh. Expect thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and surrounding areas, with isolated hailstorms also likely.
Read the full story here

21 Mar 2025, 05:00 AM IST India News Today Live: BIS to enforce stricter green norm certification for businesses from August

  •  The new norms require measurable steps to reduce environmental impact, including waste minimization and resource conservation, with potential penalties for non-compliance.
Read the full story here

