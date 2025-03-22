India News Today Live Updates: Bengaluru Rains: Waterlogging affects vehicular traffic; IndiGo, Air India issue advisory — check details

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
22 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Rains: Waterlogging affects vehicular traffic; IndiGo, Air India issue advisory — check details
- Waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported on Saturday evening as Bengaluru received heavy showers. Air India and IndiGo airlines also issued travel advisory for passengers.
22 Mar 2025, 07:11 PM IST
India News Today Live: ‘Bulldozer justice’ like bulldozing Constitution, negation of rule of law: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Supreme Court
- Justice Ujjal Bhuyan condemns the practice of demolishing properties of crime suspects, equating it to bulldozing the Constitution. He emphasizes the importance of due process and warns against undermining the rule of law, highlighting the human impact of such actions on families of the accused.
22 Mar 2025, 05:34 PM IST
India News Today Live: MK Stalin-led JAC passes resolution on delimitation, expresses concern over ‘lack of transparency & clarity’ from Centre
- The JAC also demanded transparency from the Centre over any delimitation exercise.
22 Mar 2025, 05:31 PM IST
India News Today Live: GST crackdown! DGGI blocks 357 offshore e-gaming sites to curb tax evasion ahead of IPL 2025
22 Mar 2025, 05:10 PM IST
India News Today Live: Kolkata: Scuffle breaks out between police and BJP workers during protest over bill permitting women to work in bars
22 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST
India News Today Live: Amit Shah on Amritpal: ‘Won’t allow terrorism, driven by any political ideology, to thrive in country’
- Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that India is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the government will not let terrorism, driven by any political ideology, flourish in the country.
22 Mar 2025, 02:20 PM IST
India News Today Live: Nagpur violence: CM Fadnavis says PM Modi's visit won't be impacted, warns attack on police personnel won't be tolerated
22 Mar 2025, 01:28 PM IST
India News Today Live: 'I'll strangle you': BJP leader Dilip Ghosh threatens woman on camera | Watch viral video
- Dilip Ghosh faced backlash from a protesting crowd during a road inauguration in Kharagpur. Watch the viral video.
22 Mar 2025, 12:13 PM IST
India News Today Live: ‘Deeply disturbing’: NIT Silchar professor arrested after molesting student on campus, sparks online debate
- The incident came to light when the female student confessed to the harassment in a letter to college authorities. The confession triggered protests at NIT Silchar, and sparked an online debate.
22 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST
India News Today Live: Top News this week: Karnataka Bandh, Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma in cash row, Sunita Williams returns; more
- Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma has been embroiled in a controversy after huge pile of cash was reportedly recovered from his official residence. In another news, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returned from space after spending nine long months in microgravity