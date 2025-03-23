Hello User
India News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025 : Isha Ambani's vision for Retail: Nita Ambani reveals her daughter's strengths

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 02:12 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Isha Ambani’s vision for Retail: Nita Ambani reveals her daughter’s strengths

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Mar 2025, 02:12 AM IST India News Today Live: Isha Ambani’s vision for Retail: Nita Ambani reveals her daughter’s strengths

  • Isha Ambani is driving Reliance Retail’s expansion and innovation. Nita Ambani, speaking to Bloomberg’s Haslinda Amin last month, praised her daughter's strong values, saying, “It is such a pleasure to have a daughter who shares the same values in life."
23 Mar 2025, 12:16 AM IST India News Today Live: GST crackdown! DGGI blocks 357 offshore e-gaming sites to curb tax evasion ahead of IPL 2025

  • GST crackdown! As many as 357 offshore online gaming websites are blocked, and 700 offshore companies are under DGGI's scanner for bypassing GST and tax obligations.
