Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Watch: Kunal Kamra mocks Sudha Murthy's 'simplicity' and NRN's 70-hour work week push in his controversial show
- Comedian Kunal Kamra threw humorous jabs at Sudha Murthy's depiction of simplicity and her husband Narayan Murthy's 70-hour workweek advocacy in his snow controversial show titled ‘Naya Bharat'.
India News Today Live: THIS BJP MLA wants meat shops in Delhi closed during Navratri. Who is he?
- BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi is pushing for meat shop closures in Delhi during the Chaitra Navratri festival, reflecting a broader movement towards honoring Hindu traditions. His initiative raises questions about the intersection of politics and cultural practices in a diverse city.
India News Today Live: Kunal Kamra row: Stand-up comedian says, ‘will not apologise’, Maha CM calls act ‘low-level comedy’ | 10 updates
- Kunal Kamra refuses to apologize for his remarks on Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, asserting his right to freedom of speech. He condemned the vandalism of a comedy venue by Shiv Sena members and criticized the political backlash, emphasising the absurdity of the situation.
India News Today Live: ‘Nazis had better rights,’ Obama appointed judge tears Trump over Venezuelans deportion
- A US appeals court judge criticized the Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelan migrants, comparing their treatment to that of Nazis during WWII.