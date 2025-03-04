India News Today Live Updates: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske files complaint against Abu Azmi for praising Aurangzeb

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2025, 07:54 AM IST
India News Today Live: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske files complaint against Abu Azmi for praising Aurangzeb
- Naresh Mhaske, a Shiv Sena MP, has lodged a complaint against SP MLA Abu Azmi at Wagle Estate Police Station for comments he believes glorify Aurangzeb and offend religious sentiments.
04 Mar 2025, 07:03 AM IST
India News Today Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Today's temperature is -26.94 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast
- Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -15.69 °C on March 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -26.94 °C and a maximum of -14.16 °C.
04 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST
India News Today Live: Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 23.9 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Chennai recorded 28.63 °C on March 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.9 °C and a maximum of 29.84 °C.
04 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST
India News Today Live: Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 21.15 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 31.25 °C on March 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.15 °C and a maximum of 33.13 °C.
04 Mar 2025, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 22.95 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 31.91 °C on March 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.95 °C and a maximum of 34.58 °C.
04 Mar 2025, 07:01 AM IST
India News Today Live: Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 26.73 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 29.82 °C on March 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 26.73 °C and a maximum of 29.85 °C.
04 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 4, 2025: Warm start at 18.89 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
- Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Delhi recorded 25.06 °C on March 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 18.89 °C and a maximum of 28.56 °C.
04 Mar 2025, 05:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: India’s power grid facing warnings due to sudden dip in solar power generation
- Cloud cover has led to a big drop in solar power generation in India, causing the national grid frequency to fall below the required range. The Grid Controller has called for alerts from generators, highlighting the vitality of accurate weather forecasts and energy storage in keeping stability.