Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Hathras stampede: Judicial panel blames administration, hints at 'criminal conspiracy’ to defame Yogi Adityanth govt
- A judicial panel investigating the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people has pinpointed mismanagement and negligence by organisers as critical factors. The report hints at a potential conspiracy to defame the Yogi Adityanath government.
India News Today Live: Rahul Gandhi fined mere ₹200 by a Lucknow court – know why and what's the case
- In the ruling, a Lucknow court imposed a ₹200 fine on Rahul Gandhi for skipping a scheduled court appearance in a defamation case related to his remarks on Veer Savarkar.