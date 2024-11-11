Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 08 2024 15:59:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.55 -2.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 805.70 -1.72%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 843.25 -1.86%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,284.00 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 568.85 0.99%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024 : Delhi continues to choke in ‘very poor ’ air quality; AQI hovers over 350
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024 : Delhi continues to choke in ‘very poor ’ air quality; AQI hovers over 350

3 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2024, 06:27 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Delhi continues to choke in ‘very poor ’ air quality; AQI hovers over 350 (AFP)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Delhi continues to choke in ‘very poor ’ air quality; AQI hovers over 350 (AFP)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Nov 2024, 06:27:36 AM IST

India News Today Live: Delhi continues to choke in ‘very poor ’ air quality; AQI hovers over 350

  • Delhi AQI continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, with some zones recording ‘severe’ air quality.
Read the full story here

11 Nov 2024, 06:25:02 AM IST

India News Today Live: Karnataka: Mandya village faces tensions as Dalits enter temple for first time, heavy force deployed

  • Tension arose in Mandya as Dalits entered the Kalabhairaveshwara temple for the first time, supported by police. Upper caste Vokkaligas reacted by taking the festival idol outside for rituals, following failed peace meetings over discrimination claims by Dalits.
Read the full story here

11 Nov 2024, 05:20:10 AM IST

India News Today Live: State-run firms in a bind as apex court clips powers to appoint arbitrators

  • The Supreme Court's ruling limits state-run companies' ability to unilaterally appoint arbitrators, creating uncertainty for public sector units. This decision may affect India's goal of becoming a global arbitration hub while promoting fairness in arbitration processes.
Read the full story here

11 Nov 2024, 05:15:11 AM IST

India News Today Live: India’s clean energy sector sees surge in FDI while other sectoral investments decline

  • Total FDI equity inflows into the country's non-conventional energy sector stood at $18.93 billion between April 2000 and June 2024, amounting to about 3% of total inflows.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue