India News Today Live Updates: Delhi continues to choke in ‘very poor ’ air quality; AQI hovers over 350

11 Nov 2024, 06:27 AM IST
India News Today Live: Delhi continues to choke in ‘very poor ’ air quality; AQI hovers over 350
- Delhi AQI continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, with some zones recording ‘severe’ air quality.
11 Nov 2024, 06:25 AM IST
India News Today Live: Karnataka: Mandya village faces tensions as Dalits enter temple for first time, heavy force deployed
- Tension arose in Mandya as Dalits entered the Kalabhairaveshwara temple for the first time, supported by police. Upper caste Vokkaligas reacted by taking the festival idol outside for rituals, following failed peace meetings over discrimination claims by Dalits.
11 Nov 2024, 05:20 AM IST
India News Today Live: State-run firms in a bind as apex court clips powers to appoint arbitrators
- The Supreme Court's ruling limits state-run companies' ability to unilaterally appoint arbitrators, creating uncertainty for public sector units. This decision may affect India's goal of becoming a global arbitration hub while promoting fairness in arbitration processes.
11 Nov 2024, 05:15 AM IST
India News Today Live: India’s clean energy sector sees surge in FDI while other sectoral investments decline
- Total FDI equity inflows into the country's non-conventional energy sector stood at $18.93 billion between April 2000 and June 2024, amounting to about 3% of total inflows.