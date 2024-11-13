Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 12 2024 15:56:29
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 784.95 -2.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.15 -0.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,273.10 0.00%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 570.40 -0.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 826.40 -2.52%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024 : Chennai rains today: Heavy downpur in many Tamil Nadu districts, IMD issues alert. Schools shut today?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024 : Chennai rains today: Heavy downpur in many Tamil Nadu districts, IMD issues alert. Schools shut today?

1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2024, 06:32 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Chennai rains today: Heavy downpur in many Tamil Nadu districts, IMD issues alert. Schools shut today? (AFP)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Chennai rains today: Heavy downpur in many Tamil Nadu districts, IMD issues alert. Schools shut today? (AFP)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2024, 06:32:42 AM IST

India News Today Live: Chennai rains today: Heavy downpur in many Tamil Nadu districts, IMD issues alert. Schools shut today?

  • Chennai is expected to experience heavy rainfall on November 13, prompting the IMD to issue an alert for the city and eleven surrounding districts. As a precaution, Tuesday has been declared a school holiday in Chennai.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue