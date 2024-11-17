Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 14 2024 15:57:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.00 -0.90%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 774.25 -1.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,267.70 1.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 804.05 -0.53%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 372.50 -2.19%
Business News/ News / India/  India News Today Live Updates on November 17, 2024 : Israel news: Two flash bombs fired towards PM Benjamin Netanyahu's house, none injured
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on November 17, 2024 : Israel news: Two flash bombs fired towards PM Benjamin Netanyahu's house, none injured

3 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on November 17, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Israel news: Two flash bombs fired towards PM Benjamin Netanyahu's house, none injured (PTI)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Israel news: Two flash bombs fired towards PM Benjamin Netanyahu's house, none injured (PTI)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2024, 07:30:15 AM IST

India News Today Live: Israel news: Two flash bombs fired towards PM Benjamin Netanyahu's house, none injured

  • Flash bombs were fired at Israeli PM Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, landing in the garden. No injuries or damage occurred, and the PM's family was not present during the incident, according to police reports.
Read the full story here

17 Nov 2024, 07:26:23 AM IST

India News Today Live: Who is Kasthuri Shankar, arrested for objectionable remarks on Telugu community? See details here

  • Indian actress Kasthuri Shankar has been arrested by Chennai police following controversial remarks about the Telugu community's lineage. She was taken into custody in Hyderabad by the Chennai police.
Read the full story here

17 Nov 2024, 06:31:03 AM IST

India News Today Live: Manipur violence news: State asks Centre to withdraw AFSPA as CM Biren Singh, ministers' house attacked | 10 points

  • Manipur violence news: Protests turned violent as mob attacked CM Biren Singh's house. A curfew was imposed in Imphal amid escalating tensions over Kuki, Meitei killings, leading to internet service suspensions. The state had asked Centre to withdraw recently imposed AFSPA
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue