India News Today Live Updates: Top events on November 19: NTPC IPO to open, Elon Musk's SpaceX, ISRO collaboration, PM Modi Meets UK PM Starmer; more

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Top events on November 19: NTPC IPO to open, Elon Musk's SpaceX, ISRO collaboration, PM Modi Meets UK PM Starmer; more
- NTPC Green Energy's public offering marks a significant step in India's green energy journey, while SpaceX and ISRO's partnership sets a new precedent in international space cooperation. On the global stage, PM Modi's diplomatic endeavours at the G20 summit
India News Today Live: Delhi air pollution: Flight, trains delay, schools remain shut, rise in asthma patients as AQI reaches 494 | 10 points
- As Delhi's air quality worsens with an AQI of 494, schools and colleges will either shut or transition to online classes. Poor visibility affects train and flight services, while sprinklers are utilized to combat the smog. JNU plans online classes until November 22.