Fri Nov 01 2024 19:18:42
India News Today Live Updates on November 2, 2024 : Middle East crisis: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 52, injure 72 amid intensified conflict with Hezbollah
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on November 2, 2024 : Middle East crisis: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 52, injure 72 amid intensified conflict with Hezbollah

3 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on November 2, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Middle East crisis: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 52, injure 72 amid intensified conflict with Hezbollah
India News Today Live Updates: Middle East crisis: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 52, injure 72 amid intensified conflict with Hezbollah

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2024, 07:01:56 AM IST

India News Today Live: Middle East crisis: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 52, injure 72 amid intensified conflict with Hezbollah

  • Israeli airstrikes in northeastern Lebanon killed at least 52 and injured 72, with intensified attacks on Hezbollah despite international calls for a ceasefire. The ongoing conflict has led to significant casualties in Lebanon and Gaza, raising humanitarian concerns as Israel faces a two-front war.
Read the full story here

02 Nov 2024, 06:41:23 AM IST

India News Today Live: Top Events on Nov 2: NSE 4:1 bonus share issue, Govardhan Puja, NASA NEOWISE enters Earth, Gangotri closes for winter

  • Top Events on Nov 2: The NSE has set November 2 as the record date for a 4:1 bonus share issue; Zentech, Incap, and Cell Point will announce their Q2 FY24-25 results; the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples are closing for winter
Read the full story here

02 Nov 2024, 06:30:33 AM IST

India News Today Live: Delhi AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category as city wakes up to toxic smog; check air pollution in key areas today

  • Delhi's air quality remains concerning as the daily AQI stayed in the 'very poor' category, recording 362 in the morning and improving to 339 by afternoon, despite firecracker usage on Diwali. Noise pollution also increased significantly during the celebrations.
Read the full story here

