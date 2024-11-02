India News Today Live Updates: Middle East crisis: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 52, injure 72 amid intensified conflict with Hezbollah

LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on November 2, 2024 : Middle East crisis: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 52, injure 72 amid intensified conflict with Hezbollah

3 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2024, 07:01 AM IST

India News Today Live Updates on November 2, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.