India News Today Live Updates: Top events on November 20: Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, stock market shut, Redmi A4 5G launch in India, and more

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Top events on November 20: Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, stock market shut, Redmi A4 5G launch in India, and more
- On November 20, Maharashtra's elections will see 4,136 candidates competing for 288 seats, while bypolls will be held in 15 assembly seats. Mumbai Metro will extend services, Prasar Bharati will launch a streaming platform, and Delhi court will hear Engineer Rashid's case.
India News Today Live: Delhi air pollution: National capital's air quality plunges to 'hazardous' levels with AQI soaring to 526
- Delhi faced a severe environmental crisis as the AQI hit hazardous levels in multiple areas. In response, the Delhi Police enforced vehicle checks and a ban on older diesel vehicles to combat air pollution, which has been critically impacting residents' health.