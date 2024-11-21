India News Today Live Updates: India welcomes Donald Trump’s second term

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Nov 2024, 07:25 AM IST
India News Today Live: India welcomes Donald Trump’s second term
Read the full story here
- Many view the president-elect’s return to the White House as an opportunity to boost ties between Washington and New Delhi.
21 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
India News Today Live: India trashes Canadian media reports on Nijjar killing, says 'smear campaigns like this...'
Read the full story here
- India has strongly rejected Canadian media reports about the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, labeling them as contemptible. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that such smear campaigns exacerbate already tense relations between the two countries.
21 Nov 2024, 06:42 AM IST
India News Today Live: Top events today: JPC meet on Waqf Bill, Australia's social media ban for under 16, Oppo Find X8 launch, more on Nov 21
Read the full story here
- November 21 features the JPC meeting on the Waqf Bill, FICCI's new President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, and Karnataka's Nandini milk launch in Delhi. Oppo's Find X8 and Hyundai's IONIQ 9 will be revealed, as Australia debates social media laws and Sydney endures a train service shutdown.