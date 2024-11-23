India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
India News Today Live: Diljit Dosanjh opens up on disparity in rules during Dil-Luminati Tour, says ‘Censorship films mein bhi laga do’
- Diljit Dosanjh even argued that same standards should be applied to Indian cinema as well if his songs are subjected to censorship.
India News Today Live: In charts: BJP and partners poised to sweep Maharashtra
- The ruling Mahayuti alliance looks poised to retain power in Maharashtra with a landslide win, show early counting numbers. Here are five charts on seat share, lead margins, reserved seats, and more.
India News Today Live: Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot gets big role after switching to BJP, joins Delhi Assembly poll committee
- Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot gets big role after joining BJP, becomes member of Assembly Election Coordinate Committee
India News Today Live: In charts: JMM-led INDIA alliance in pole position for Jharkhand
- The incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is emerging as the single largest party so far. Here are five charts on seat share, strike rate, victory margins, and more.