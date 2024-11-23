Explore
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on November 23, 2024 : Diljit Dosanjh opens up on disparity in rules during Dil-Luminati Tour, says 'Censorship films mein bhi laga do'

3 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on November 23, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Diljit Dosanjh opens up on disparity in rules during Dil-Luminati Tour, says ‘Censorship films mein bhi laga do’ (ANI)Premium
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2024, 01:04:18 PM IST

India News Today Live: Diljit Dosanjh opens up on disparity in rules during Dil-Luminati Tour, says ‘Censorship films mein bhi laga do’

  • Diljit Dosanjh even argued that same standards should be applied to Indian cinema as well if his songs are subjected to censorship.
Read the full story here

23 Nov 2024, 12:52:52 PM IST

India News Today Live: In charts: BJP and partners poised to sweep Maharashtra

  • The ruling Mahayuti alliance looks poised to retain power in Maharashtra with a landslide win, show early counting numbers. Here are five charts on seat share, lead margins, reserved seats, and more.
Read the full story here

23 Nov 2024, 12:20:54 PM IST

India News Today Live: Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot gets big role after switching to BJP, joins Delhi Assembly poll committee

  • Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot gets big role after joining BJP, becomes member of Assembly Election Coordinate Committee
Read the full story here

23 Nov 2024, 12:10:33 PM IST

India News Today Live: In charts: JMM-led INDIA alliance in pole position for Jharkhand

  • The incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is emerging as the single largest party so far. Here are five charts on seat share, strike rate, victory margins, and more.
Read the full story here

