India News Today Live Updates: Diljit Dosanjh opens up on disparity in rules during Dil-Luminati Tour, says ‘Censorship films mein bhi laga do’

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Nov 2024, 01:04 PM IST
India News Today Live: Diljit Dosanjh opens up on disparity in rules during Dil-Luminati Tour, says ‘Censorship films mein bhi laga do’
- Diljit Dosanjh even argued that same standards should be applied to Indian cinema as well if his songs are subjected to censorship.
23 Nov 2024, 12:52 PM IST
India News Today Live: In charts: BJP and partners poised to sweep Maharashtra
- The ruling Mahayuti alliance looks poised to retain power in Maharashtra with a landslide win, show early counting numbers. Here are five charts on seat share, lead margins, reserved seats, and more.
23 Nov 2024, 12:20 PM IST
India News Today Live: Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot gets big role after switching to BJP, joins Delhi Assembly poll committee
- Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot gets big role after joining BJP, becomes member of Assembly Election Coordinate Committee
23 Nov 2024, 12:10 PM IST
India News Today Live: In charts: JMM-led INDIA alliance in pole position for Jharkhand
- The incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is emerging as the single largest party so far. Here are five charts on seat share, strike rate, victory margins, and more.