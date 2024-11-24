India News Today Live Updates: Top events today: Mega IPL auction, all party meet ahead of winter session, Waqf bill protests; details here

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Today Live: Top events today: Mega IPL auction, all party meet ahead of winter session, Waqf bill protests; details here
- Top events on November 23 include theMega IPL auction, all party meet ahead of Parliament session and protests against Waqf Bill which is to be table during the winter seeion.
India News Today Live: Delhi AQI: No relief from air pollution, AQI slips to ‘severe category’, all Noida schools go online | Top updates
- Delhi's air quality has deteriorated to severe levels, forcing Noida schools to operate online until November 27. The District Inspector of Schools confirmed the suspension of physical classes due to hazardous AQI readings.