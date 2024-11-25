Explore
LIVE UPDATES

India News Today Live Updates on November 25, 2024 : Haryana news: Married man kills live-in partner, sets house to fire to pass it off as accident

2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2024, 07:51 AM IST
Livemint

India News Today Live Updates on November 25, 2024: Get the latest updates on the most important stories from across the nation. From political developments and economic trends to cultural events and social issues, stay informed about what's happening in India right now. Stay connected with real-time news that matters to you.

India News Today Live Updates: Haryana news: Married man kills live-in partner, sets house to fire to pass it off as accident (AP)Premium
India News Today Live Updates: Haryana news: Married man kills live-in partner, sets house to fire to pass it off as accident (AP)

India News Today Live Updates: Trending India News brings you the most significant stories and developments from across the nation, covering everything from politics and economy to culture and technology. Whether it's a major policy change, a groundbreaking legal verdict, or the latest in entertainment and sports, we ensure you don't miss out on the news that's shaping the nation. Our in-depth coverage and timely updates keep you informed about the trends that are making headlines in India today. Stay connected to the pulse of the nation with Trending India News.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Nov 2024, 07:51:57 AM IST

India News Today Live: Haryana news: Married man kills live-in partner, sets house to fire to pass it off as accident

  • Sarita was Upkar's school-time love. After separating from her husband, she lived with Upkar for six years.
Read the full story here

25 Nov 2024, 07:35:30 AM IST

India News Today Live: Manipur news: Multiple bullet wounds, lacerations on bodies, reveal autopsy reports of 3 killed in Jiribam

  • The autopsy reports revealed deep lacerations on several parts of the bodies of the two women who were killed in the attack.
Read the full story here

25 Nov 2024, 06:35:08 AM IST

India News Today Live: AQI today: Delhi air pollution in ‘very poor’; Schools in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad to open today? Top updates

  • Air pollution in North India persists, with Delhi's air quality at 'very poor' today. Classes in Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad remain suspended. The AQI improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' but remains hazardous, affecting health due to fine particulate matter.
Read the full story here

